WWE & UFC Obtain Official Truck Sponsorship

In 2023, WWE and UFC merged to form TKO Group Holdings; Professional Bull Riders (PBR) later joining the new sports and entertainment company as well. Now, all three are proud partners of Ram.

On Thursday, TKO announced, via a press release, that Ram, an American brand of heavy-duty pickup trucks and commercial vehicles, has been named the official truck partner of WWE, UFC, and PBR. This multi-year agreement will officially kick off in January 2026, with Ram being integrated within premier content and big live events across all three brands.

As it relates to WWE, there are plans for Ram to have a notable presence in broadcasts of "WWE SmackDown" and premium live events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The 2026 Royal Rumble, slated for January 31 in Saudi Arabia, will mark the first PLE in which Ram serves as a presenting partner of WWE.

Other aspects of this deal will see on-site fan engagement opportunities, such as VIP experiences and interactive activities at special events. Athletes from WWE, UFC, and PBR will also be involved in exclusive Ram-branded content.

"Ram is built for those who push for the last tenth, and that's exactly what WWE Superstars and UFC and PBR athletes do every day," said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. "Our partnership with TKO allows us to connect with millions of passionate fans and celebrate the grit, power, and determination that define both Ram and these iconic sports."

UFC CEO Dana White expressed excitement for the upcoming partnership as well, stating "We are talking about three of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in the world teaming up with one of the baddest truck companies in the country. I love the direction Ram is headed in 2026, and I'm very happy to be in business with them."