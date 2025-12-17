AJ Lee Discusses Her Work Outside Of WWE

During a "SmackDown" episode this past September, AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to WWE after a ten-year hiatus, quickly returning to the ring in a mixed-tag team match alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. In an interview with Stephanie McMahon during her "What's Your Story?" podcast, she opened up about all her post-wrestling projects.

"I wrote my first movie...that was on the top three on Netflix for like a month," AJ said, regarding "Blade of the 47 Ronin,"but she wasn't just writing.

"I'm in 'Sacramento' with Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera...I did 'Heels,' which is on Netflix now....And I started a production company called Scrapyard Productions," AJ recounted, explaining that the idea behind the name of her production company is to point to the "scrapping" she had to do in the industry to get to where she is today, specifically as a Latino.

Alongside television, AJ revealed they've also dabbled in anime with a legendary studio.

"We are writing a movie for Toei Animation; I think that's all I can say," she teased. The former WWE Divas Champion has also written a solo feature film, which could start as a comic book.

"It's like this mental health horror story," she said, describing the project as her 'child.' "Hopefully I can throw that out into the world soon."

In closing, she explained her philosophy behind storytelling is simply showing the pockets and joy of her culture and how they're just American, like everybody else, albeit with a different perspective.

