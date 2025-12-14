Sting Cites WCW Rivalry As His Favorite Of All Time

Pro wrestling legend Sting defined himself in WCW, and is often synonymous with the promotion's "Monday Nitro" era, where he led the charge against the nWo and captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on four more occasions before the promotion' close in 2001. However, when asked about his favorite rivalry of all time during an interview with "Going Ringside," Sting opted for the biggest moment of his career, years before the "Monday Night Wars."

"Oh, it's got to be Ric Flair, of course," the veteran exclaimed without hesitation. "'The Nature Boy,' he put me on the map...It was August of -[or] July – of 1990, World Title for the first time, and then March of 1988; the very first world title match that I had. That put me on the map!"

The importance of their rivalry isn't something that only Sting shares, as Flair has often looked back at aspects of their storyline, specifically how impressed he was with the then-rookie's performance in their match. While his glory days are behind him, Sting took the year to mainly attend fan conventions with a brand-new gimmick, which he opened up with earlier in the interview.

"This one's different; this is what's called Old Man Sting, okay?" the veteran noted while on the convention leg of his retirement tour. "But, there's so many different versions of Sting over the years. You got Surfer Sting, Crow Sting, Wolfpac Sting, Joker Sting, and now Old Man Sting."

