AEW Collision Results 12/13 - Winter Is Coming, Continental Classic Continues, And More!

Strickland and Alexander take to the ring in Cardiff, Wales! After some pregnant pauses, the two men finally lock up amongst a rambunctious Wales crowd. The lock-up is violent, and Alexander quickly gets Strickland into the corner. The referee Aubrey Edwards calls them off, but Alexander gets Strickland into a headlock.

Strickland is the immovable object to Alexander's unstoppable momentum! The two trade shoulder tackles, with Strickland not as much as budging, before trading some incredible leaps and kicks before Strickland gets Alexander down with a big boot. Wales is loving it!

Alexander tries to fight back with a big boot, but Strickland sees it! Strickland lifts Alexander up and dumps him on his knee. Strickland is comfortably in the driver's seat, with the former AEW World Champion taking a moment to conduct the crowd after pumeling a supine Alexander with a knee drop.

Strickland continues to put the hurt on Alexander as Prince nana admonishes the ringside Don Callis. Strickland dumps Alexander on the outside before going to stomp his lights out. Alexander, however, catches him, and after running Strickland's knee into the post, lifts Strickland up and dumps him, knees-first, onto the announce table!

It's time for Alexander to get his moves in. He dumps Strickland to the outside once more, and Strickland is left writhing on the ground as referee Edwards checks on him. Callis rises to give his encouragement to the Don Callis Family member as we head to commercial.

Back from the break, Alexander and Strickland are exchanging forearm strikes and kicks! Both men seem to have the other's number, but a temporary failure on Strickland's knee causes him to falter. Alexander capitalizes by dumping Strickland's knee onto his own before flattening the former world champion with a Suplex. Strickland quickly recovers, however, and lays out Alexander with a Powerslam/Powerbomb combo!

The two are in the corner now, with Strickland looking to set up for a Middle-Rope Uppercut. It connects, and Strickland rubs it in with a griddy! Despite the confidence, however, it's clear that Strickland's knee is ailing him. No matter: Strickland corners Alexander again and looks to set up for a top-rope move following some elbow strikes. Alexander manages to get down on the apron, but he cannot escape a chop from Strickland! Strickland might have gotten overconfident, however, as Alexander responds by dropping him back-first onto the apron!

The two are back to the top rope, and that is a top-rope Fallaway Slam from Strickland! It's not enough to get the three-count, however, much to Strickland's frustration. Strickland is on the prowl now, and looks to put Alexander into a Full Nelson. Alexander responds by trying for a Figure Four, but Strickland reverses Alexander's momentum for a flash pin. No dice there, but Alexander is not deterred by the failure.

The two continue to exchange leg submission/flash pin attempts until Alexander locks in a Single-Legged Boston Crab onto Strickland. The former world champ is in agony, but luckily, the ropes are right there. Alexander waits for the four-count to let go of Strickland — is the damage to Strickland's knee already done?

The two are in the corner, and after Alexander attempts to lock up Strickland's knee in the ropes, the two exchange some slaps. It is, however, ultimately Alexander's battle to win, as he dumps his whole body weight onto Strickland's rope-hung knee. He looks for a top-rope move, but fails! Strickland responds with a House Call, but Alexander kicks out!

It's a drag race to the finish line, as Strickland captures Alexander in a half-Nelson before turning him inside out! It's one, two, three off of that move for Strickland as Wales sings his song!

Winner: Swerve Strickland!

Strickland takes to the microphone immediately after the match. He reminisces about his previous Wales ventures, which happened during his AEW World Championship reign. He says it's "about time" he gets back to the title picture, while dismissing the Don Callis Family and The Opps. He tells Samoa Joe that his days are numbered, and calls himself "the most dangerous man in AEW." He claims Number One Contendership for Joe's title, and states his determination to make AEW "Swerve's House."

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac