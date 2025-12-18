AEW Dynamite & Collision Holiday Bash Results 12/17 - Three Continental Classic Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" Holiday Bash on December 17, 2025, coming to you from the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England!

Three matches in the 2025 Continental Classic are set to be held tonight, as The Death Riders leader Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy squares off with Mascara Dorada in a pair of Blue League Matches while Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family collides with another member of The Death Riders PAC in a Gold League Match. Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli currently lead the Blue League with 7 points each, while Moxley, Cassidy, and Dorada hold 3 points apiece and Strong has yet to earn any points. Over in the Gold League, reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Fletcher hold 6 points apiece to take the lead, PAC and Kevin Knight each have 3 points, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has no points.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Brody King and Bandido at Full Gear as they defend against Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn. Robinson and Austin called their shot on the November 27 episode of "Collision", confronting FTR and their manager Stokely as they gloated about their then-newly won AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Although Babes of Wrath's Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron emerged victorious against Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa of Timeless Love Bombs to become the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, all four women will have to work together tonight as they go head-to-head with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena, Marina Shafir of The Death Riders, and Megan Bayne. Nightingale, Cameron, Storm, and Shirakawa found themselves face-to-face with Mone during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special in a verbal confrontation that resulted in Mone throwing out the challenge to tonight's match.

Shortly after The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family defeated Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express to win $1,000,000 at AEW Full Gear on November 22, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson ultimately decided not to become official members of The Don Callis Family when they saw the Don Callis led stable launch an attack on their longtime friend/sometimes enemy Omega. Since then, The Don Callis Family has withheld the $1,000,000 from The Young Bucks, but tonight, Matt and Nick have the chance to win the money back when they reunite with Omega to take on the aforementioned Okada, Takeshita, and Hechicero in a $1,000,000 Trios Winners Take All Match.

Additionally, titleholder Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland will be putting pen-to-paper on the contract for their AEW World Championship match at AEW Worlds End on December 27.