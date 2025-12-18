Christopher Daniels Responds To Rumor He Was Meant To Portray The Higher Power In WWE

The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness angle breathed new life into the character during the Attitude Era and allowed him to become a terrifying heel. Unfortunately, the angle has mostly been forgotten after Vince McMahon's reveal as the one pulling Undertaker's strings left fans with a sour taste in their minds.

Due to the backlash, over the years, fans have developed many theories about how the storyline should've gone, with one of them being that Christopher Daniels was supposed to be the "Higher-Power" behind The Undertaker.

"No, I never met Vince [Russo] until WCW [in 2000], and the rumor of me being the 'Higher-Power?' If that was ever discussed, it was never discussed with me," Daniels clarified during an interview on the "What Happened When?" podcast. "I think part of the reason that it came about is because, you know, I was doing sort of a religious style character. Sort of a cult leader style character."

Daniels then added that, if anything, someone saw his work on the independent circuit and believed he could have fit within the Ministry of Darkness.

"But honestly, like to me, it was a bad idea to say: 'Oh, this unknown character is the leader of The Undertaker,'" he pointed out, adding that he paled in stature compared to Undertaker and would never have been considered by McMahon. "I never thought it would've gone anywhere and probably would've been a bad idea."

Danielson did, however, add that a similar angle was pitched for him and Vampiro in WCW, but he explicitly turned it down because he felt he was too unknown to be an intriguing reveal.

