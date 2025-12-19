WWE SmackDown Results 12/19 - WWE Tag Team Championship On The Line, Giulia Faces Alba Fyre

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 19, 2025, coming to you from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

Giulia will be returning to action tonight for the first time since the November 7 episode of "SmackDown" as she collides with Alba Fyre of The Secret Her-vice. During her last match on November 7, Giulia lost the Women's United States Championship to current titleholder and Fyre's ally Chelsea Green as she continues to pursue winning the title back from Green.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Street Profits on the October 10 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against MFT. Tensions between The Wyatt Sicks and MFT have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, with the two stables meeting in a couple of confrontations with one another both in-person and via a video on the December 5 and 12 episodes of "SmackDown".

Speaking of last Friday, Ilja Dragunov successfully defended the United States Championship against Tommaso Ciampa despite interference from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on CIampa's behalf. Out of frustration, the #DIY tag team members launched an attack on Dragunov until Hayes came to Dragunov's aid. Following such, Dragunov and Hayes will be joining forces with one another to take on #DIY.

Lash Legend and Nia Jax will be joining forces with one another to take on reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors in non-title action. Legend and Jax have made it no secret that they've had their eye on Asuka and Sane's title alongside the likes of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show after Drew McIntyre interfered in his match against NXT Champion Oba Femi at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 and Rhodes retaliated by paying an unannounced visit to Drew McIntyre's house this past week.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping John Cena's final ever match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Damian Priest makes his way to the ring.