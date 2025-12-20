Spoiler: WWE Singles Title Changes Hands On SmackDown Taping For Next Week

A title changed hands during the "WWE SmackDown" taping on Friday night, while the December 19's taped episode was airing live for fans at home around the globe. The show, taped from Grand Rapids, Michigan will air next Friday, December 26, as WWE stars will be home celebrating the holidays with their families.

According to spoilers on X posted by various viewers and WWE fans present at the taping, Carmelo Hayes' holiday arrived early, as he defeated United States Champion Ilja Dragnov for the gold at the show. Photos of the post-match angle show Dragunov putting the belt around Hayes' waist.

It was revealed on Friday following Dragunov and Hayes' tag team match against #DIY that Dragunov would be putting his title on the line in an open challenge once again, against a mystery opponent. It was Hayes to get the pin on Tommaso Ciampa on the show in Hershey.