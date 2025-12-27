Drew McIntyre Discusses Accidentally Inventing His 'Wonderful' WWE Finisher

Drew McIntyre first began his WWE career in 2007, when he was just 22 years old and used the Future Shock DDT as his finisher. Eventually, McIntyre adopted the Claymore, a devastating kick that can be unleashed in a split-second, as his new finishing move. According to McIntyre, the move came into existence completely by accident, as revealed on ESPN's "Get Up."

"Oh, it's wonderful," McIntyre said when he was asked how it feels like to deliver his finisher. "I'm six-foot-eight, 280 pounds, and I love just kicking people in the face."

"The move came around by accident, actually. I created it when I was younger. I used to wear these tight leather pants when I was a kid, and I ran to kick somebody in the face – just a regular big boot. I realized the pants were gonna split, I kicked up my other leg, hit my opponent in the face," McIntyre explained, jokingly added because he's Scottish, he doesn't like wearing underwear. That means if his leather pants ripped open on television, it would've been an embarrassing situation. "That's where The Claymore came from. I developed it, it resulted in world title after world title after world title. And what I'm saying is: the secret to success is tight, tight leather pants."

Following up on his participation in the 2025 Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, McIntyre is now preparing to face Cody Rhodes once again, with the WWE Championship on the line. That match is set for the January 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which will emanate from Berlin, Germany.

