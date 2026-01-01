Bruce Prichard Attended Hulk Hogan's Funeral, Despite Promise To Roddy Piper

Pro wrestling veteran Bruce Prichard recently reflected on the day he heard of Hulk Hogan's passing and how deeply it affected him. It affected him so greatly, that he was forced to break a promise to the late WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

"Roddy Piper [and I] made a pact one day: I'm not going to go to anymore funerals," Prichard said during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast, mentioning that he "hates" funerals. "And I hit a spell there [where] I didn't...Funerals are there for the ones left behind, the family and friends, and it was a beautiful service."

Despite processing the loss at the funeral, Prichard is still getting used to a world without Hulk Hogan

"You're waiting for him to walk through the door and he's not," the veteran sadly noted. "We flew in and out same day, and got there late unfortunately...As far as funerals go? It was a beautiful celebration of life, and I thought that the folks who spoke did a great job."

Bruce Prichard quickly pivoted towards a positive angle, proclaiming one of Hulk Hogan's biggest catchphrase.

"But, Hulkamania will live forever. And it truly will, and I think in his passing, he will continue to grow. Each and every year, the legend of Hulkamania will live on," Prichard said. Prichard had plenty of nice things to say about the service, but the moment still weighed on the WWE Producer.

"Too soon. Too early. I certainly wasn't ready, I'm sure his family definitely wasn't ready for him to leave," the veteran also expressed. "It was a sad, sad day... You know me, I'm not at the loss of words a lot, and I was at a loss for words [at the funeral]."

