WWE HOFer Ric Flair Recalls Conversation With Shawn Michaels About Drinking Habits

Ric Flair's wild life isn't something the veteran has ever kept quiet, and even today at 76 the former wrestler still relishes in having a good time. In the 1990s, WWE star Shawn Michaels had his own reputation for vices. The "Heart Break Kid" eventually turned a new leaf, and Flair recently revealed that Michaels once tried to convince him to stop drinking while they were on a European tour.

"Shawn and I were always good friends," Flair said during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast. "Shawn found religion, right? Everybody finds it for a different reason, right? So we used to ride the buses over in Europe after the shows, right?" Flair noted that everyone was playing music and drinking beer, but suddenly Michaels decided to call his drinking habits out. "He said, 'Are you ever going to grow up?' I said, 'What do you mean, grow up?' He said, 'Why don't you sit up here and watch TV, brother? You don't need to go back and drink all the time.'"

Flair noted that he actually told Michaels that not only did he need to drink, he also didn't like watching TV. Following this, the two of them had a "pretty good joust" about it, as Flair put it, suggesting that they went back and forth on the matter, but by the next day he somehow convinced Michaels to drink with him again.