WWE HOFer Ric Flair Recalls Conversation With Shawn Michaels About Drinking Habits
Ric Flair's wild life isn't something the veteran has ever kept quiet, and even today at 76 the former wrestler still relishes in having a good time. In the 1990s, WWE star Shawn Michaels had his own reputation for vices. The "Heart Break Kid" eventually turned a new leaf, and Flair recently revealed that Michaels once tried to convince him to stop drinking while they were on a European tour.
"Shawn and I were always good friends," Flair said during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast. "Shawn found religion, right? Everybody finds it for a different reason, right? So we used to ride the buses over in Europe after the shows, right?" Flair noted that everyone was playing music and drinking beer, but suddenly Michaels decided to call his drinking habits out. "He said, 'Are you ever going to grow up?' I said, 'What do you mean, grow up?' He said, 'Why don't you sit up here and watch TV, brother? You don't need to go back and drink all the time.'"
Flair noted that he actually told Michaels that not only did he need to drink, he also didn't like watching TV. Following this, the two of them had a "pretty good joust" about it, as Flair put it, suggesting that they went back and forth on the matter, but by the next day he somehow convinced Michaels to drink with him again.
According to Ric Flair, he pushed Shawn Michaels to his absolute limit after one last party together
Ric Flair burst out laughing as he remembered the story, claiming that the "one beer" he convinced Shawn Michaels to have, ended up being three, and when they landed in Paris, they took things further. "He says, 'Okay, I'm just going to do your thing one time and just – and that's it! I'm done f**king around with your s**t!'" he recalled, adding that he paid someone to take his bags to his room and walked straight into a bar with Michaels, snickering as he told the story. "We stayed up 'til 3 o'clock in the morning. Shawn got 'murdered!' The Hardy Boyz had to take him to his room!"
"He got up the next day, he said, 'F**k you!' He got on a plane and went home," Flair claimed, laughing through his story. "He was so [upset]. I said, 'I didn't force you to do it!' He said: 'God***n it! That's what hanging ... around you does to everybody!' He's like, 'Vince called me.' He said, 'Leave Cena alone.' They called Big Show. 'Leave Big Show alone.' I used to get Big Show hammered, too!"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Games With Names" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.