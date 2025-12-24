Seth Rollins Discusses Influence Of Late HOFer On His WWE Persona

Seth Rollins has gone through several gimmick changes since making his way into WWE, with each iteration becoming more expressive than the next. While Rollins' current gimmick as 'The Visionary' has drawn criticism, he claims that one WWE Hall of Famer, Randy Savage, inspired a large aspect of his character.

"I stole some of my current character from him; he was a big inspiration for a lot of it," Rollins claimed during an interview on the "Games With Names" podcast, specifically explaining that the 'over-the-top' nature of Savage's character was what he's incorporated into his gimmick. "When I was developing the Visionary character, we [were] coming right out of COVID, and we did live programming during COVID...It was boring, right? It was dead. There's no energy. That's how it was."

Rollins then expressed that everything was sober and toned down on WWE, and everyone was trying to follow Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's mob-boss styled segments instead.

"So, when I was watching the show, I was like: man, I didn't love this about wrestling. What I loved, like, larger than life, bright colors, over the top,' and, Macho Man Randy Savage, bam."

He then went on to claim that he specifically loved how Savage delivered his promos while still being serious, while noting others like Ric Flair, Rick Martell, Mr. Perfect, and Rick Rude as others who he also drew inspiration from for his character, but maintained that Savage was the primary inspiration.

