WWE's Drew McIntyre Reflects On Hard-Hitting Nature Of Wrestling

Drew McIntyre is one of the most physically imposing wrestlers on the WWE roster today, and in the ring, often physically pushes his opponents to their limits. However, according to the wrestler himself, genuinely hurting his peers isn't something he enjoys, and during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," he recalled moments where he actually hurt some of his opponents with his 'Claymore' Finisher.

"Most of the time, everybody walks away with all their teeth intact; unlike Jacob Fatu, or 'Bleeding Gums' Fatu as a nickname," McIntyre said, referencing the character "Bleeding Gums" Murphy from "The Simpsons." Though Fatu isn't the only one McIntyre rocked in the ring.

"I caught Samoa Joe real bad one time in the Royal Rumble," McIntyre recalled. "To be fair, like, he didn't say anything. He's like a man's man. He just pulled me aside and let me know: 'brother, you really caught me bad.'"

Despite this, McIntyre expressed that he felt guilty about hurting Samoa Joe, but hinted that there were others he didn't feel as guilty about hurting.

"Most of the time people are good, but I felt really bad about the one to Joe," he added. "I've caught Sheamus hard as hell a million times, but he actually enjoys it. I think he gains power the harder you hit."

While McIntyre might take glee in hitting someone like Sheamus hard, he's been on the receiving end of some stiff offense, like a Chokeslam from Kane.

"Oh, horrible. I don't know the difference between Kane's Chokeslam, and Undertaker's Chokeslam, and Big Show's Chokeslam, and all the Chokeslams I've taken all my life, but every time Kane did it to me...that Chokeslam hurt like hell!"

