Eric Bischoff Speculates On What Could Happen To AEW If Netflix Buys WBD

Netflix, Paramount Skydance, and Comcast all made bids for WBD recently, and Netflix has found itself the leading buyer for the legendary film studio, as well as the home of HBO and the Turner Networks. The pro wrestling industry will be affected by the final outcome, as Netflix has a major deal with WWE, while WBD's Turner Networks have a TV deal with AEW.

During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff used his TV experience to predict what he thinks the promotion will undergo if Netflix's acquisition ends up going through.

"In the present, to the end of the existing term of AEW's contract, nothing's going to [happen]," he explained, defining that things would've been different if it was a full acquisition or merger. "What would happen to AEW? Nothing."

Bischoff further expressed that the timing is in AEW's favor, considering how long their existing agreement with WB currently is.

"That scenario that we just talked about? Netflix coming in and operating the whole thing? That's fantasy booking; that's never going to happen," he added. "What's likely going to happen, one way or the other, is if, regardless of the scenarios, Warner Bros. Discovery is going to get sold. It's going to get broken up."

Bischoff doesn't think Warner Bros. Discovery will exist in its current state, so they will not be able to invest and write major checks in the way they currently do.

"Everything is going to hit 'stop' or 'pause.' What does that do to AEW? Now they're going into the very end of their contract with their existing partner, not having any kind of serious conversation," he speculated, noting AEW will need to keep a "healthy bottom line" to keep up with whatever occurs post-sale.

"They don't know where they're going to end up," he concluded.

