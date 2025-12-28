Ric Flair Explains How He Became Friends With NFL Coach Jim Harbaugh

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has spent decades in the public eye, becoming a high-profile celebrity because of his wrestling career. Because of this, Flair has been able to meet and befriend several other celebrities, especially those in the sports industry, like NFL coach and former quarterback Jim Harbaugh, who's known for his love of pro wrestling.

While talking about the current state of the NFL and NIL programs on the "Games With Names" podcast, Flair criticized parents being the agents of athletes, reminding him of his friendships with both John and Jim Harbaugh, who were helped into NFL by their father, Jack Harbaugh. "When Jim was at Michigan, he invited me up...[Rashan Gary] was like the heaviest recruited guy in the country, and Jim had me come up there. They had a deal with – it was me and Tom [Brady], Tom was there, Derek Jeter, just a bunch of high-profile athletes. I don't know how I figured into it?" he recalled.

Flair expressed that he was invited up on a stage to talk, and described the experience as "fabulous," adding that this was also the first time he met Tom Brady as well.

"I never knew [Tom Brady]... I didn't want to walk up to him," Flair claimed, adding that Brady ended up coming over to him and introducing himself instead. "The Nature Boy" also added that he doubted that Brady ever watched him wrestle, and seemed puzzled as to where the NFL legend knew him from. Additionally, Flair added that his wife at the time urged him to go up to Brady, but he maintained that this wasn't something he ever did.

