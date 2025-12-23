WWE Raw Results 12/22 - The Vision Faces CM Punk & Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley Collides With Asuka

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 22, 2025, coming to you from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Former rivals Rey Mysterio and current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be joining forces with one another to go head-to-head with Bronson Reed and the newest member of The Vision Austin Theory. Following Reed and Theory's stablemate Logan Paul victory against Rey during last Monday's edition of "Raw", Theory revealed himself as the mystery hooded figure who's been helping The Vision pick up victories across the past few weeks (including Paul's that night). Although Theory was forced to back down when Punk ran down to the ring with a chair in hand, another Vision member Bron Breakker blindsided Punk with a spear ahead of challenging Punk for his title on January 5.

Rhea Ripley will be making her return to action as she goes head-to-head with one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka. As tensions between Ripley, her ally IYO SKY, Asuka, and her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane continue to mount, Asuka sprayed her signature green mist into Ripley's eyes last Monday and Sane followed it up with an In-Sane Elbow to her. This prompted Ripley to request her match against Asuka from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce later that night, to which he subsequently made official.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Bayley will be squaring off with Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez. While Bayley does hold a win over Perez from the September 22 episode of "Raw", she did come up short to Perez's tag team partner and stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on the September 29 edition of the show.

"WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans will be competing in his first match on "Raw" since coming up short against GUNTHER in a First Round match for The Last Time Is Now Tournament on November 17 as he goes head-to-head with Los Americano's Rayo Americano. Although Rayo Americano and his stablemate Bravo Americano haven't been seen on "Raw" much as of late, they've scored a series of wins against Chase U's Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon at several "NXT" Live Events across the last few weeks.

Additionally, reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri will be making an appearance on tonight's show coming off her successful title defense against Ivy Nile of American Made last Monday. The aforementioned GUNTHER also has something on his mind to share after gloating about retiring John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in the opening moments of last Monday's show much to the disapproval of many in the live crowd.