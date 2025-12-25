AEW's MVP Reveals Which Wrestler Mentored Him During NJPW Run

From 2011 to 2013, MVP had a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he defeated NJPW juggernauts like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and Tetsuya Naito. MVP notably became the inaugural IWGP Intercontinental Champion and enjoyed his time in the promotion, recalling the transition to Japan and the one who took him under his wing.

"Man, when I went to New Japan, [Tanahashi] was 'The Ace' and just phenomenal, man... His ability, his agility, his fighting spirit, he's – you know – one of a hundred!" MVP said about Tanahashi when asked his thoughts about the veteran's pending retirement during an interview on the "Q101" podcast. "A once-in-a-generation talent. And he was so cool – as the Japanese say: Kakkoii...and when I got there, we had to do a workout video together, and he just kind of took me under his wing."

MVP understood that leaving WWE had given him an opportunity to rekindle his love of the business.

"I took a massive pay cut to go to New Japan, but I needed it," MVP said. "I needed it badly because at this point wrestling had become a job; it was no longer a passion." Early on in his NJPW run, MVP was told that the promotion wanted to introduce the IWGP Intercontinental Championship through a tournament that he'd win. "My nerddom for Japanese wrestling? To be able to be in the history books, to be a champion, and, you know, an IWGP champion? [That] meant the world to me."

