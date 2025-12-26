Nic Nemeth Compares WWE NXT/TNA Partnership To The Territories

Before Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan changed the face of pro wrestling by establishing WWE, the wrestling territories allowed wrestlers to compete all over USA in different promotions without being signed to them. In light of WWE's deal with TNA, wrestlers have now been able to compete in both promotions, which Nic Nemeth believes has brought back the feeling of wrestling in territories.

"The territories went away 40 [or] 50 years ago, and now being able to bounce around different companies, different rosters, to just maybe different independent shows, ... you get to feel the different crowds, the different people. You get to learn from different people," Nemeth explained during an interview on "KVIA ABC-7."

"Since Covid, that WWE schedule went from five nights a week to one or two, so you don't have as many nights a week to give back and teach the young up-and-comers," he pointed out. "So having that NXT crossover with TNA, where you don't know who's going to show up on 'Impact,' you don't know whos' going to show up on 'NXT' on Tuesday nights; having it go back and forth? And get match ups you never thought you'd see."

Nemeth then said that the part that he appreciates the most about the WWE-TNA partnership is being able to give back to the younger talent and expressed that the deal has been fruitful so far, but will only get better going forward.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "KVIA ABC-7" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.