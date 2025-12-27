Carmelo Hayes Overcomes Ilja Dragunov To Win US Title On WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes won his first title on "SmackDown" when he dethroned Ilja Dragunov to become the men's United States Champion.

The two were evenly matched with both men matching every aggressive move. Dragunov went for the H-Bomb, but was caught in midair with an enzuiguri. Hayes followed with a backwards cutter from the middle rope. Dragunov was undeterred and connected with the Constantine Special to flip Hayes inside out. He followed with a senton, but Hayes kicked out.

Dragunov caught Hayes in midair when he was trying to connect with The First 48. Hayes headbutted Dragunov off the turnbuckle. Dragunov kicked Hayes in midair. He superplexed Hayes off the top. Dragunov slammed Hayes, but Hayes kicked out, frustrating the champ. Hayes countered a superplex into a cutter from the top, but Dragunov kicked out at 2.99. Dragunov blocked a cutter on the apron. They battled on the apron before Dragunov did a Death Valley Driver on the apron. He immediately went for a Coast to Coast, but Hayes hit The First 48 in midair. He followed with Nothing But Net for the win. Dragunov ripped the title from the ref and put the belt around Hayes' waist.

This was Hayes' second attempt at Dragunov and the US Championship. The Miz cost him the match the last time. Hayes and Dragunov's history goes back to NXT where Dragunov defeated Hayes to become NXT Champion in 2023. Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion and also held the NXT Championship.