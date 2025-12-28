Backstage Report On David Finlay's NJPW Contract Status

With a new year will come a new pool of free agents, which reportedly includes former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay.

According to Fightful Select, Finlay's existing contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling will expire "in the near future." An exact expiration date is unknown as of now, though it was noted that Finlay is at least expected for a few more NJPW appearances after Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. Beyond that, he will reportedly begin hunting for potential new homes, with wrestling companies in the United States already raising notable interest in him.

In his immediate future, Finlay is slated to compete in a ten-man tag match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 alongside Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi. They will take on one man to-be-determined, Andrade El Ídolo, and United Empire's Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, and Henare. Under the NJPW banner, Finlay has enjoyed reigns as IWGP Tag Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion in addition to his aforementioned one with the Global Heavyweight Title.

Fightful previously reported that a number of other NJPW contracts are set to expire around January 2026 as well. Elsewhere, some talents carry deals that will take them beyond the new year's first month.

Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, Finlay's Bullet Club War Dogs stablemates, made several AEW dates on a per-appearance basis throughout 2025 while also continuing their work with NJPW. Finlay's real-life brother, known as Uriah Connors, is currently signed to the "WWE NXT" brand as a member of Chase U.