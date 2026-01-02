Maxxine Dupri Says She Might Have Beef With Former WWE 'Brother' LA Knight

LA Knight might be considered by many fans as the most underrated and underutilized talent on the main roster today, but initially he was presented to the main roster as Max Dupri – the brother of Maxxine Dupri – and the two managed Ma.çé and Mån.sôör.

Today, even Maxxine has established herself as a single act, and is currently reigning as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, the Women's IC Champion hasn't forgotten about her 'brother,' and in an interview on the "Battleground Podcast," she commented on their relationship today.

"Listen, if he doesn't start acknowledging his sister, we're gonna have some major beef!" Maxxine proclaimed. "Like I said: I had a title match, this is someone who is truly one of the greats, and he did not help me prep, he did not send his sister a good luck text...He should text me some advice, and I will offer him some!"

Additionally, she added that their 'mom' misses Knight and that he's missed at the family reunions. Despite this, she noted that she understands why he wouldn't want to associate himself with her, but exclaimed that she's since proven herself and Knight should welcome back his 'little siter.' In the past, Knight has commented about dropping the 'Max Dupri' gimmick and expressed that it ultimately didn't work because he already was 'LA Knight' on "NXT," so the audience simply didn't accept his new character.

