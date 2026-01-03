WWE Producer Bruce Prichard Reflects On Vince McMahon's Decision To Unmask Kane

After years of hiding his face under a mask, Kane was forced to unmask after losing the final clash in his lengthy feud against then-World Heavyweight Champion Triple H at the height of his infamous 'Reign of Terror,' leading to his signature bald head look that many argue was his most fearsome run.

In the past, Glenn Jacobs has admitted that he appreciated being able to emote better as Kane without the mask, but there was more behind the angle, according to Bruce Prichard.

"Vince wanted to grow that character, he was like, 'You know, he's got facials, and the mask hides all of that. His face is so expressive. We're taking half of his emotion away from him.' You know, in the mask," he noted in an episode of "Something To Wrestle."

Prichard recalled that the original story was that Kane's body was disfigured by the mask and couldn't originally talk, but that these things were slowly walked back to the point where he had half a mask.

"I think that Glenn was a little apprehensive by taking the mask off, because he had an anonymity as Glenn Jacobs," Prichard guessed, "and with the Kane mask, he could take the mask off and a lot of people didn't know who he was."