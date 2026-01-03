TNA Stars Ryan & Nic Nemeth Discuss Comedy, Acting Ambitions

Brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, are enjoying a tag team run in TNA, and finally teaming up together despite both being pro wrestlers for decades. However, the two have always had other ventures, and in an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," they noted all the things they still want to dabble in outside of wrestling.

"I have found it to be as hard as anything else I've ever dipped my toes in," Ryan said when asked about whether he finds acting difficult, adding that he was set to attend a 4-hour actor's space after the interview anyway. "I don't half-ass things or think: 'Oh, I was a wrestler – I'm a wrestler – so I get to have an acting part!' No, I'm auditioning, just like anybody else." Ryan did, however, express that the past five years have made acting difficult, but plugged his next film, "Stranglehold."

Nic was then asked if he'd also consider a foray into film, leading him to express that he's always up for anything but really loves what he's doing right now.

"I really needed a fresh start to get back into wrestling and get back into longer matches," he explained. "Now that I got into that zone, I'm down for everything! I do a bunch of different things, me and Ryan still do comedy shows, improv shows, TV shows."

Nemeth further expressed that he and Ryan are down for anything and are involved everywhere in TNA, while Ryan noted he's prepping a script for a horror comedy currently to star both himself and Nic, and described the project as the wrestling biopic "Iron Claw" crossed with the horror classic "The Evil Dead."

