Joshi Promotion World Wonder Ring STARDOM Announces Return To United States In 2026

Japan-based Joshi wrestling promotion STARDOM will be returning to the United States in April for American Dream 2026.

STARDOM held its first shows in the USA in 2015 before returning for the first American Dream event in New York in 2019, and later that year for shows under the same branding in Anaheim, California. The COVID-19 pandemic saw those shows take a hiatus before American Dream In The Keystone State emanating from Philadelphia in 2024, then in Las Vegas in April earlier this year for American Dream In Sin City and American Dream In Neon City events.

On Monday morning's STARDOM Dream Queendom event in the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, it was announced that American Dream was coming was once again in 2026, returning to Vegas once again in April. Further details about the event have yet to be revealed.

American wrestling fans should note STARDOM as the proving ground for AEW and WWE stars like Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and Blake Monroe, as well as the sister-promotion to New Japan Pro Wrestling under Bushiroad. Dream Queendom featured AEW's Megan Bayne in tag team action as well as former WWE star Sareee in singles action. The American Dream events earlier this year saw Mina Shirakawa's last appearance as part of the STARDOM roster before making her way to AEW.