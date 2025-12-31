WWE NXT Results 12/30 - Ricky Saints Collides With Je'Von Evans, North American Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 30, 2025, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ricky Saints will be competing in his first televised match since being dethroned as NXT Champion by Oba Femi at "NXT" Deadline on December 6 as he collides with Je'Von Evans. Tensions between Saints and Evans have meteorically been on the rise since Saints cost Evans his NXT Championship match against the aforementioned Femi on the December 9 episode of "NXT", culminating this past Tuesday when the two met in a heated verbal altercation that almost became physical.

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Myles Borne at a "NXT" Live Event on December 13 as he defends against TNA star Moose. After Moose made it known that he wanted to bring a championship from "NXT" back to TNA, he emerged last week and brawled with Page during a Women's United States Championship match between Page's ally Chelsea Green and Sol Ruca.

Before 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner and EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey challenges Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" New Year's Evil on January 6, Grey's ally Wren Sinclair will be going one-on-one with Jayne. Grey and Sinclair scored a win over Jayne's Fatal Influence's stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in tag team competition on the December 16 episode of "NXT" as tensions between the five women have continued to be on the rise over the course of the last couple weeks.

Additionally, Joe Hendry will be performing a New Year's Eve Eve Concert after he came up short to Leon Slater in a Fatal Four-Way NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match on December 16 that also involved Myles Borne and DarkState's Dion Lennox.