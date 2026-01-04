AEW's Jack Perry Details Origin Of Scapegoat Character In NJPW

Former AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry surprisingly turned heel at the company's Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2023, leading to a few heated rivalries. However, the run was cut short after Perry got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In, leading to Perry's apparent suspension while Punk was let go. Following the altercation, some fans turned on Perry and blamed him for Punk's exit, leading him to develop the Scape Goat character that he utilized in NJPW.

"I've always known the word, I didn't know [the exact definition]. I looked it up, and it was actually a real goat that people would like sacrifice to the devil or something to atone for your sins," Perry explained about developing the character during an interview on "Close-Up with Renee Paquette." "I was like, 'This is cool imagery here.'"

Perry then said he took the character to NJPW after wanting to go to Japan specifically to compete at Wrestle Kingdom. "I also thought it was a good way to sort of let me do something and gauge the reaction for anybody here who's worried about it," he added. "I've always wanted to go to New Japan. Hook and I, a long time ago, were trying to go to Japan together when we were tag teaming for a minute." Perry recounted that he initially introduced the gimmick change in USA, before going to NJPW. Because of the long time off from wrestling, he struggled to get back into form, but ultimately loved the experience in Japan.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Closeup w/ Renee Paquette," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.