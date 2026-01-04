WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Reflects On Famous Match With John Cena

ECW One Night Stand 2006 is oft regarded as one of the best pay-per-views from WWE that year, notably for the main event featuring John Cena and Rob Van Dam clashing for the WWE Championship in the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom.

In an interview on "The Toronto Star's No Holds Barred," Van Dam looked back at the match, praising the fans in attendance and declaring that there's never been a night like that in his career since.

"There's been times where they were 100% for me and for my style and against the other guy, but it still didn't compare to everybody buying a ticket just to see me win and to see John lose," he recalled.

"The fact that it was ECW, which I've always been most comfortable with that kind of style, you know... A lot of times, people just expect me to be 'ECW RVD,' but then if you're in WWE, you know, you can't just bring a chair into the ring anytime you want. They got rules."

RVD went on to describe the build-up to the match as his entire career.

"It was me sticking to my guns, always being extreme and hardcore, always listening to the right people and ignoring the right people," he proclaimed, pointing out how he was the one who brought ECW back, making the "stars align" by being the right opponent for Cena at the right time to get the reaction they got.