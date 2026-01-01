AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results 12/31 - Two Championships On The Line, We Hear From MJF

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" New Year's Smash on December 31, 2025, coming to you live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska!

Mercedes Mone will be putting the TBS Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Leila Grey during the December 6 episode of "AEW Collision" as she defends against one half of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale. Mone and Nightingale met one another in the ring at AEW Worlds End when Mone and reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena were unsuccessful in dethroning Nightingale and her Babes of Wrath tag team partner Harley Cameron as AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. In the moments that followed the match, Athena made it very clear to Mone that she was angered by their loss.

Ricochet will be making his first defense of the AEW National Championship on "Dynamite" tonight as he puts the title on the line against Jack Perry. Not only did Ricochet encounter Perry's Jurassic Express tag team partner Luchasaurus in the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royal during the "Dynamite" and "Collision" Holiday Bash special (which he ultimately won along with Ring of honor World Champion Bandido), but Jurassic Express and JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey" scored a win against Ricochet, his Demand stablemates Gates of Agony, and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family during the Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show.

Newly crowned AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will be taking on Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, with the latter receiving a shot at Moxley's title in the event that he wins or the match goes to a 20 minute time limit draw. Moxley dethroned Kazuchika Okada as Continental Champion at Worlds End during the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic, defeating Alexander's stablemate Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals earlier that same night to earn the right to face Okada.

Additionally, MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning The Opps' Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion at Worlds End in a Four-Way match that also involved "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.