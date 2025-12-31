PPV Provider Triller Suspended From Stock Exchange Following Financial Trouble

Pay-per-view provider Triller Group, owners of the "Triller TV" ("FITE TV") streaming platform has announced its de-listing from the NASDAQ stock market.

For those outside of the USA, where "AEW Dynamite" and pay-per-views are carried on the MAX streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, "Triller TV" has been the home for AEW content, as well as GCW and other independent wrestling shows. It has played host to Wrestle Kingdom 19 in January, alongside AEW's cross-promoted show with NJPW, Wrestle Dynasty.

However, an SEC filing late on Tuesday indicated that Triller had received a determination letter from a NASDAQ Hearings Panel on December 26 to confirm the suspension of trading on its stock market on December 30. The decision, per the filing, had been made after Triller had failed to file two periodic reports by December 24, a deadline set by the Hearings Panel.

Triller argues in the filing that operations have been progressing in a "normal manner," with no irregularities identified that would "materially affect" the company's financial position or operational integrity. It says the filing delay could be attributed to a "technical matter involving the consolidation of accounts for US-based operation within Triller Group."

A hearing held on November 25 saw the Panel grant Triller an extension period, which as part of it was expected to file its 2024 10-K and 10-Q forms for Q1, Q2, and Q3 on or before December 24.