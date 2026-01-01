ROH's Diamante Announces Engagement To Former AEW Star To Close 2025

Diamonds are forever, and Diamante has a sizable one on her finger after announcing her engagement to end 2025. The AEW and ROH star took to social media in the final hours of New Years Eve to announce her engagement to former AEW star and current independent circuit worker Kiera Hogan.

"Happy New Years," Diamante wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Walking into 2026."

Diamante accompanied her simple caption with a glamorous, nine-second video featuring her new ring, paired with a bedazzled "Diamante" necklace. She also attached a photo featuring her ring in front of a candlelit heart, with an illuminated "marry me" display in the background. As of writing, her engagement post has garnered nearly 115,000 views and 1,500 likes.

Happy New Years 🥹 Walking into 2026 💍 pic.twitter.com/IdClCpXPlk — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 1, 2026

Diamante's colleagues flooded her post with love and congratulations, with current AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed member Kevin Knight being at the forefront of support. Fans also expressed their good will to the happy couple. Hogan reposted Diamante's post to her own social media, and beckoned fans to "say hello to [her] fiancé." As of writing, Hogan's repost has garnered 78,000 views, and 1,400 likes.

Say hello to my fiancé 🥰🥰💗💗💗 https://t.co/0ikZ9IAUmt — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 1, 2026

Diamante and Hogan have yet to announce any wedding plans, but such dates will have to be made around their busy schedules. Diamante recently began teaming with Billie Starkz to form MIT, and a feud with Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne has her frequently featured on ROH programming. Before her recent ROH appearances, Diamante was a regular on CMLL programming, where she teamed with Shoko Nakajima in a series of Two-Out-of-Three Falls tag team matches. Hogan is less busy, with her last in-ring appearance seeing her team with Tasha Steelz in a losing effort against Charity King and Danni Bee at an ASÉ Vegas event back in April 2025.