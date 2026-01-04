Brock Lesnar's Teeth Are Raising Questions

When Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025, fans not only noticed his impressive body transformation, but also a significant change in his smile.

Lesnar's teeth were visibly crooked and damaged for most of his career, but as he continued to appear on WWE television following his attack on John Cena in the summer, fans began to notice that his teeth were brighter and straight. The new smile sported by "The Beast" not only became a hot topic amongst WWE fans, but started to provoke questions about how he corrected his teeth. According to a highly regarded dental organization, the 10-time World Champion endured an extensive operation to fix the issue.

This past August, Europe Dental Clinics reported on the evolution of Lesnar's teeth, revealing that the 48-year-old underwent a dental procedure that consisted of cosmetic and restorative treatments to repair his smile. Europe Dental Clinics also claims that Lesnar acquired porcelain veneers as well as dental implants based on the shape of his teeth today. Overall, this type of procedure is meant to repair chipped teeth, restore alignment, and cover up discolorizution.

According to Dr. Ben Winters, also known as "The Bentist," Lesnar had suffered from bruxism before undergoing his dental procedure, which occurs when a person grinds their teeth too often or is under a great deal of stress. Winters also noted that substance abuse, muscle imbalances, and poor posture can also cause bruxism, but claimed that the pre-existing dark color of Lesnar's teeth could be linked to long-term tobacco use.

Outside of shape and color, the dental arch, upper incisors, and overall condition of Lesnar's teeth have all improved following the procedure.