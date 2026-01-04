AEW Collision Results 1/3 - El Clon Makes In-Ring Debut, Shelton Benjamin In Action As Arlington Residency Begins
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on January 3, 2025, coming to you from their January residency at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
Before facing Jon Moxley on "Dynamite" in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, Shelton Benjamin will take on Dante Martin. He was originally scheduled to face Scorpio Sky, but he hasn't been cleared to compete, per Tony Khan.
In a live video on X, Khan announced that Hechicero will face Komander and the winner will get a TNT title match next week. He also announced JetSpeed vs. Bryan Keith and Big Bill.
Darby Allin has his sights on Death Riders' PAC, but Wheeler Yuta said Allin has to go through him first.
The Timeless Love Bombs want to get back on track after suffering two consecutive losses. They will step in the ring with AEW's newest members of the roster, Maya World and HYAN. Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir will also be in action.
El Clon arrived in AEW a few months ago and joined the ever-expanding Don Callis Family. He cost Orange Cassidy a shot at the TNT Championship. He will make his in-ring debut at the same place his nemesis, Hologram debuted when he takes on Angelico.
El Clon vs. Angelico
Angelico is in the ring with Serpentico on the outside when El Clon makes his way to the ring.
Angelico attempted a leg sweep, but Clon blocked it. Angelico quickly took him to the mat, but Angelico worked his arm. Clon was successful with a leg sweep. Angelico started to dance and Clon kicked him in the back. Angelico responded with a cazadora, but Clon shoved him into the rope and then kicked it to make the rope hit Angelico him in the neck. Clon took him down with a shoulder tackle. He followed with strikes in the corner and a snapmare takeover. He used the ropes to launch himself onto Angelico. He followed with a springboard DDT. He placed Angelico's arms over the ropes and chopped him. Angelico responded with a slap to the face. They exchanged offense before Clon hit a PK and a tilt-o-whirl backbreaker. He followed with a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.
Winner: El Clon
After the match, he attacked Serpentico. Komander made the save. Clon saluted Komander and then pointed at him.
Timeless Love Bombs vs. Maya World & HYAN
Timeless Love Bombs come to the ring, accompanied by Luther. They're followed by World and HYAN.
Mina and Maya start us off. Maya worked her arm, but Mina followed with an armdrag. Maya went for a kick, but Mina caught her leg and tripped her. Maya flipped over Mina's back.
Toni and HYAN tagged in simultaneously. HYAN put her in a side headlock, but Toni reversed into her own and took HYAN down with a shoulder tackle and a shotgun dropkick. She followed with a suplex before tagging in Mina. Mina suplexed her and tagged in Toni. Toni dumped Mina onto HYAN and Toni covered her. HYAN pushed Toni back to her corner and tagged in Maya. They attempted to double team her, but Toni responded with a double dropkick and knocked HYAN off the apron with a hip attack. She threw Maya to the outside. Toni helped Mina jump to the top rope so she could land a crossbody on their opponents.
After the break, Mina was going after Maya, but missed HYAN tagging in and they double teamed her. HYAN and Mina exchanged blows. Mina took her down with a backfist before tagging in Toni. Toni landed multiple Mongolian Chops on Maya. She leveled her with a dropkick. Maya with a back body drop and tagged in HYAN. Maya did a facebuster and HYAN did a front face bulldog and a dropkick.
Maya tagged in and they did a double team blockbuster, but Mina broke up the pin. Mina with a double dropkick from the top. Mina sent both women into the corner and did a hip attack on HYAN. She tossed her from the ring, leaving Maya for Toni to hit a hip attack on. Toni pulled her up for Mina to do a slingblade from the top. Mina did a tornillo on HYAN on the outside so Toni could connect with Storm Zero for the win.
Winner: Timeless Love Bombs
As they were walking up the ramp, the Death Riders music played and Toni spun around to look for Marina.
Mega Problem vs. Raché Chanel & Londyn Dior
Bayne makes her way to the ring, where Shafir is waiting next to it. Penelope Ford accompanied her. Chanel and Dior are already in the ring.
Shafir and Dior start us off. Shafir worked her arm and sent Dior to the mat. She had Dior by the hand and kicked Chanel off the apron. She did an Irish Whip into the corner and tagged in Bayne. Bayne hit multiple shoulder blocks and a massive chop. She followed with a belly to belly. She splashed her in the corner, sent her to the opposite and as she went for a splash, Dior moved and tagged in Chanel. They double teamed Chanel before Bayne dropped Chanel into Mother Milk's.
Winner: Mega Problem