AEW Collision Results 1/3 - El Clon Makes In-Ring Debut, Shelton Benjamin In Action As Arlington Residency Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on January 3, 2025, coming to you from their January residency at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Before facing Jon Moxley on "Dynamite" in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, Shelton Benjamin will take on Dante Martin. He was originally scheduled to face Scorpio Sky, but he hasn't been cleared to compete, per Tony Khan.

In a live video on X, Khan announced that Hechicero will face Komander and the winner will get a TNT title match next week. He also announced JetSpeed vs. Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

Darby Allin has his sights on Death Riders' PAC, but Wheeler Yuta said Allin has to go through him first.

The Timeless Love Bombs want to get back on track after suffering two consecutive losses. They will step in the ring with AEW's newest members of the roster, Maya World and HYAN. Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir will also be in action.

El Clon arrived in AEW a few months ago and joined the ever-expanding Don Callis Family. He cost Orange Cassidy a shot at the TNT Championship. He will make his in-ring debut at the same place his nemesis, Hologram debuted when he takes on Angelico.