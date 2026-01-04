NJPW's Yota Tsuji Submits AEW's Konosuke Takeshita To Win World Title At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Yota Tsuji made Konosuke Takeshita tap out to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and retain his IWGP Global Championship in the semi-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 20.

For half an hour Takeshita threw all he could at Tsuji, including multiple Raging Fires, running knee strikes, an avalanche and a regular Blue Thunderbomb. But despite it all, Tsuji managed to kick out every time until the pair engaged in a final shoot-out of sorts. In one corner, Takeshita sought to deliver another running knee, while Tsuji sought to connect with his Gene Blaster spear; Tsuji won out, connecting with his finisher and locking Takeshita in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Takeshita showed signs of being able to fight out of the hold, but ultimately faltered before collapsing and reluctantly tapping out.

After the match, Jake Lee attacked Tsuji, holding the title before throwing it to the fallen champion and making his swift exit.

Takeshita was making just his second defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight title since the 2025 G1 winner dethroned Zack Sabre Jr. in October, having first defended the title over Hirooki Goto in November. Tsuji was also Takeshita's first-ever NJPW opponent in 2023, with Takeshita getting the win during the 2024 G1 Climax, but Tsuji later eliminated Takeshita from that same tournament in the B-Block play-offs; Tsuji finished runner-up in that tournament, losing to Sabre Jr. in the final.

Prior to this weekend, Takeshita had last wrestled in a losing effort to Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic semi-finals at AEW Worlds End. Likewise to Takeshita, Tsuji was wrestling the second defense of IWGP Global title reign, having dethroned Gabe Kidd on the same night Takeshita dethroned Sabre Jr., and since defending the title just the one time against Hiroshi Tanahashi in November.