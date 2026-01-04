Aaron Wolf Wins NJPW Debut, Becomes NEVER Openweight Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 20

One of the most anticipated matches on the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 card was the professional wrestling debut of Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf, who challenged EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Despite his severe lack of experience, Wolf made up for it in fighting spirit as he walked out of his first match as the new NEVER Openweight Champion.

Before things got going, Wolf shocked the live audience as he arrived not as an Olympic Gold Medalist but as a traditional young lion, complete with basic black trunks, small boots, and a shaved head.

Both men exchanged strikes in the early going, but Wolf surprised EVIL by getting the better of him. However, that was never going to last long with the House of Torture at ringside as the group beat Wolf down on the outside, before EVIL wrapped a chair around Wolf's neck and struck him with another chair. Wolf beat the 20 count, but he was whipped into the unprotected turnbuckles upon returning to the ring. He was able to withstand a series of pinfall attempts as the crowd got behind him and answered back with chops and a judo throw to EVIL, before giving even more throws to all of the members of the House of Torture.

Just as Wolf looked to get the match back in favor, EVIL threw powder in his eyes and locked him in a Sharpshooter, which Wolf was able to fight against and make it to the ropes. The Olympian ate some shots and answered back with some of his own, and just as EVIL looked to keep the match under control, Wolf hit him with a Powerslam and an Olympic Slam for a near fall. He then went up top and hit the first Splash of his career, and almost got the win had it not been for the House of Torture pulling the referee out of the ring.

Toru Yano, Master Wato, and YOH attempted to even the score for Wolf, but they were no match for the House of Torture, and Don Fale gave Wolf a big Splash through a table. With that said, Wolf wasn't done yet as he kicked out after being hit with a Lariat, and as EVIL went for Everything Is Evil, Wolf countered it into another judo throw and locked in an Armbar which EVIL was able to escape from, but he couldn't escape the Leg Triangle which Wolf locked in tight enough to force EVIL to pass out. In his very first professional wrestling match, Aaron Wolf becomes the new NEVER Openweight Champion.