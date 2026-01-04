Syuri Defeats Saya Kamitani To Become Double Champion At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 was a historic night for many reasons, and one of those reasons was the double title match between IWGP Women's Champion Syuri and the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Saya Kamitani, with the latter looking to become a triple champion as she also holds the Wonder of STARDOM Championship. However, the "Phenex Queen's" quest for gold was halted as it was Syuri who left the Tokyo Dome with two titles around her waist.

Syuri's MMA background was on full display in the early going as she landed a number of stiff kicks to Kamitani's back, with the influence of legendary start Tajiri being utilized as she attempted a Buzzsaw Kick. Kamitani wouldn't stay down for long as she had the assistance of H.A.T.E. at ringside, who were there to cushion her fall as she took the skies for a Springboard Crossbody to the outside. Kamitani brought the action back in the ring with an Avalanche Hurricanrana, but when things went to the other corner it was Syuri who took the advantage. She landed an Avalanche Hammerlock Suplex, and upon landing kept hold of the arm and locked in a Fujiwara Armbar on the other arm. However, Kamitani flailed her legs enough to reach the ropes and break the hold.

Kamitani fought back despite the damaged arm and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb which got a near fall, and the "Phenex Queen" thought she had the match won when she hit the Star Crusher, but that only got a two count as well. Kamitani went to hit the Star Crusher again but Syuri countered and went back to the arm which Kamitani was able to briefly escape from. Syuri looked to end it all, but Kamitani countered with a Poisonrana and a knee strike, but even a Hurricanrana from Kamitani couldn't stop the onslaught of strikes from Syuri, who landed numerous Buzzsaw Kicks and finally got her opponent up for the Syu-Sekai, which she hit successfully that secured her the victory. Syuri ends Kamitani's reign as NJPW STRONG Women's Champion at 99 days, while continuing her own run as IWGP Women's Champion with her first successful defense.