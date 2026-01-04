Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Smashing Machine's Story Resonated With Him As A Wrestler

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went into why "The Smashing Machine" resonated with him as a wrestler.

Johnson portrayed two-time UFC Champion Mark Kerr in the Benny Safdie-directed A24 film which released in October last year. As portrayed in the film, Kerr suffered from an opioid addiction during his fighting career. And that was one of the things that Johnson said piqued his interest, while speaking to fellow actors for "The Hollywood Reporter Actor Roundtable."

"Smashing Machine was just that opportunity where I had met Mark Kerr... I met him in the late 90s as he was ascending to becoming the Smashing Machine. And I saw his documentary, I thought the documentary was really moving. Because at that time in the world of MMA and professional wrestling, there was still a lot of connective tissue at that time."

Johnson went on to say that MMA and professional wrestlers shared venues and gyms, as well as a deluge of MMA fighters who tried their hand at professional wrestling to protect injury. "So we knew a lot of those guys, and there was an epidemic in MMA as well as pro wrestling with addiction at that time. I'd lost a lot of friends to addiction... So I was moved by Mark's story."

Johnson's portrayal of Kerr was shown to move those watching the film at the premiere last year, with him getting a 15-minute standing ovation bringing him to tears. Commercially, it didn't necessarily have success to reflect that, grossing $21 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

