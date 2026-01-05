WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura Confirms Attempt To Retire Hiroshi Tanahashi In NJPW

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has opened up about the fact that he wasn't in attendance for Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. Tanahashi might have lost his final match to AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada, but the post-match retirement ceremony that saw multiple familiar faces from his past literally give "The Ace" his flowers was something that moved Tanahashi to tears. However, Nakamura was notably absent from the event despite how close he is with Tanahashi, and during a recent interview with "Tokyo Sports," he admitted that he did everything he could to try and make it to the Tokyo Dome.

"I thought I did everything I could, but the fact that it didn't come to fruition makes me think that there was a (other) mission that was imposed upon me. That's the only way to look at it. I think that's dramatic in itself." Nakamura's name was floated around when discussing who would be Tanahashi's opponent, but due to him being under contract with WWE and NJPW having partnerships with both AEW and CMLL, the politics were too great to overcome and Okada ended up being chosen.

Even though he wasn't at Wrestle Kingdom 20, Nakamura has sent his regards to "The Ace," thanking him for everything he has done to help his own career. "When Tanahashi-san's retirement was decided and we were exploring (the match for his retirement match), although we have known each other for many years, I felt a connection that I had never felt before. I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. As president, I hope that you will continue to liven up not only New Japan Pro-Wrestling but the world of Japanese pro-wrestling as well." To compensate Nakamura not being at the show, Tanahashi paid tribute to him during his match with Okada, hitting "The Rainmaker" with Nakamura's trademark Bomaye/Kinshasa knee, as well as doing some of his signature taunts.

