WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results 1/6 - Four Championships On The Line, Izzi Dame Takes On Tatum Paxley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil on January 6, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After retaining the NXT Championship against Je'Von Evans on the December 9 episode of "NXT" thanks to some help from Ricky Saints, Oba Femi will be putting the title on the line tonight as he defends against reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. With Evans having cashed in his guaranteed NXT Championship match from winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline in the aforementioned December 9 match, Slater emerged victorious against Myles Borne, DarkState's Dion Lennox, and Joe Hendry in a NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match to earn the right to challenge Femi.

WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey will be challenging Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence for the NXT Women's Championship. Tensions between Grey and Jayne have been on the rise since Grey emerged victorious in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge on December 6, with Grey and her ally Wren Sinclair scoring a win against Jayne's stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on the December 16 episode of "NXT" amongst a couple of verbal altercations between all five women.

Thea Hail will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line tonight as she defends against former titleholder Blake Monroe. Monroe has been determined to win back the Women's North American Championship since Hail dethroned her on December 16 in controversial fashion, with questions having arisen as to whether Monroe's shoulder was off the mat before the referee completed his three count.

Jasper Troy will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning El Grande Americano on the November 11 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Tavion Heights. Heights defeated WWE EVOLVE star Eli Knight and Lexis King respectively in the semifinals and finals of a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the December 23 and 30 episodes of "NXT" to secure his spot against Troy in tonight's match.

Paxley has sought out retribution against her former stablemate since Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance cost her the NXT Women's Championship against the aforementioned Jayne at Week One of "NXT" Gold Rush on November 18, with things boiling over last Tuesday when Paxley delivered the Psycho Trap to Dame during a verbal confrontation between them.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video showcasing some of the highlights from 2025 in "NXT", as well as some of the events leading up to tonight's show.

Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Thea Hail makes her way to the ring. Blake Monroe blindsides Hail on the entrance ramp and attacks her from behind. She hits Hail with a chair in her midsection and cracks it across her spine, then sends her crashing into the barricade.

Ricky Saints instead makes his way to the ring