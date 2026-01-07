AEW's Jeff Jarrett Compares Hiroshi Tanahashi Losing Last Match To WWE's John Cena
2026 has already opened with a major name in the pro wrestling industry hanging his boots up for good: NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. At the recent Wrestle Kingdom 20 event, Tanahashi faced off against old rival and protégé, Kazuchika Okada, losing to the AEW star on his way out.
While the match could be compared to John Cena's retirement late last year, Jeff Jarrett believes there are stark differences between them.
"I'm not the biggest fan of [Okada] not being under contract, but I also believe that the story told is what matters most," the veteran expressed during "My World with Jeff Jarrett" after being made known that some are unhappy with the outcome since Okada isn't signed to NJPW. Jarrett then pointed out how, in the case of Cena, his final moment has almost become the only thing anyone talks about from his final match.
"It's almost as if the smile has superseded everything," he said. "I think we're way too early in the ball game to really – did Gunther really benefit off that?"
Jeff Jarrett then weighed up the pros and cons of Hiroshi Tanahashi losing to Kazuchika Okada, noting that while he doesn't know the real relationship between AEW and NJPW, the two promotions have a working relationship, and Okada can't be considered the opposition who humiliated Tanahashi.
"He can obviously go back on big shows, whatever, so there is a working relationship. So, I think there's a gray area," he pointed out. "The next part of that is he is contracted to a friendly ally. So, that's that."
Jeff Jarrett expresses that there is a massive culture difference between the two matches
Jarrett then went back to the story, comparing Tanahashi's final wrestling moments to that of Tanahashi's North American contemporary, John Cena.
"So, Cena smiled and gave up, and then, post-match, what happened? The – we'll call it – the office and boys, and that whole layer [of people]," he recounted. "We're talking two different cultures, and if you don't take that into consideration...with that being said, you had the office come out, and you had the talent come out, and Cena took off his shoes...and he left."
The veteran then opined that the reaction to Cena walking off hasn't been favorable, while in Tanahashi's case, it was, and he's still considered the "Ace of NJPW."
"He didn't smile and tap. And I do believe, and this may be old school or not old school, I think there's...a huge difference in 1-2-3's and taps," Jarrett concluded, expressing that the fan reaction has been telling.
