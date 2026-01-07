AEW's Jeff Jarrett Compares Hiroshi Tanahashi Losing Last Match To WWE's John Cena

2026 has already opened with a major name in the pro wrestling industry hanging his boots up for good: NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. At the recent Wrestle Kingdom 20 event, Tanahashi faced off against old rival and protégé, Kazuchika Okada, losing to the AEW star on his way out.

While the match could be compared to John Cena's retirement late last year, Jeff Jarrett believes there are stark differences between them.

"I'm not the biggest fan of [Okada] not being under contract, but I also believe that the story told is what matters most," the veteran expressed during "My World with Jeff Jarrett" after being made known that some are unhappy with the outcome since Okada isn't signed to NJPW. Jarrett then pointed out how, in the case of Cena, his final moment has almost become the only thing anyone talks about from his final match.

"It's almost as if the smile has superseded everything," he said. "I think we're way too early in the ball game to really – did Gunther really benefit off that?"

Jeff Jarrett then weighed up the pros and cons of Hiroshi Tanahashi losing to Kazuchika Okada, noting that while he doesn't know the real relationship between AEW and NJPW, the two promotions have a working relationship, and Okada can't be considered the opposition who humiliated Tanahashi.

"He can obviously go back on big shows, whatever, so there is a working relationship. So, I think there's a gray area," he pointed out. "The next part of that is he is contracted to a friendly ally. So, that's that."