WBD Board Of Directors Warns Shareholders Against Paramount Offer

Warner Bros. Discovery has issued a warning to shareholders that the offer tabled by Paramount Skydance, amended on December 22, is not in the best interests of them or the company and doesn't meet the criteria of a superior proposal to the merger agreement with Netflix announced on December 5.

WBD announced its merger with Netflix much to the chagrin of Paramount, believing they had tabled a much more lucrative deal and pushing forward with that argument. WBD has continued to maintain that accepting Paramount's offer would not serve to benefit the future of WBD or its shareholders, and on Wednesday issued another warning to that effect.

"The Board unanimously determined that Paramount's latest offer remains inferior to our merger agreement with Netflix across multiple key areas," said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Chairman of the Board. "Paramount's offer continues to provide insufficient value, including terms such as an extraordinary amount of debt financing that create risks to close and lack of protections for our shareholders if a transaction is not completed. Our binding agreement with Netflix will offer superior value at greater levels of certainty, without the significant risks and costs Paramount's offer would impose on our shareholders."

Paramount made a $108 billion offer to WBD shareholders, claiming they'd be a better partner to work with than Netflix. As opposed to Netflix, Paramount is looking to acquire the entirety of WBD instead of a merger.