Todd Grisham Remembers WWE Hazing

Hazing culture in pro wrestling has roots that stretch back decades, and for a long time, it was a rite of passage that many in the locker room had to endure to become one of "the boys." Even former WWE commentator Todd Grisham wasn't safe from the hazing during his tenure with the promotion.

During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Grisham recalled his first day on the road with the talent and being warned that he'd be hazed going in. "They're like, 'Look, your first day on the road, people are going to haze you. ... That's what boys like to do. They're bored all day, waiting around, you're the new guy – whatever – so just don't sell anything,'" he recalled being told. Grisham said that it was the Brooklyn Brawler who ended up playing a prank on him. "He started telling a rumor to everybody that I say wrestling's fake. ... 'The new kid's here, and he says that wrestling is fake.'"

Grisham then claimed that he had to go along with the rumor, because the idea of calling a veteran a liar would've been worse. "They're doing the practice matches in the ring and then somebody goes: 'Hey! That's the idiot that says wrestling is fake!' And they go: 'Bring him in the ring!'" Grisham said, adding that everyone called for Batista to give him a powerbomb in the ring. Instead, Batista ended up giving him a wedgy and pretended he was going to slam him. "Thank God he didn't powerbomb me, but my freaking butt crack was bleeding." Grisham added that other veterans like "Hardcore" Bob Holly got into his face, but Bully Ray was the biggest hazer of them all. "He just berated me in front of people."

