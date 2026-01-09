New Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Regarding ESPN PLE Deal

On January 8, 2026, a new class action lawsuit was filed against WWE regarding the Premium Live Events deal with ESPN that was announced in 2025, with the company being accused of deceptive marketing practices. Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling was the first to break the news, where he detailed everything about the lawsuit, as well as some of the outcomes and consequences.

The lawsuit centers around the idea that fans who already had access to ESPN channels still had to pay an additional monthly fee to watch the WWE Premium Live Events, which now air on the ESPN DTE streaming service. The plaintiffs claim that this goes against what was communicated by both WWE and ESPN as it was made out that existing ESPN subscribers and customers would automatically have access to the WWE events. The lawsuit claims that there is more than $5 million wrapped up in this issue, and the eligible ESPN customers who are being represented could receive a refund or partial reimbursement if the case is won. However, the customers being represented will be those who signed up to ESPN DTE in the lead up to the Wrestlepalooza event on September 20, 2025 who already have access to ESPN through their cable or satellite providers.

Thurston made sure to note that it is only WWE being listed as a defendant in the lawsuit and not ESPN, or ESPN's parent company Disney. This is because it avoids the case potentially going to arbitration, as well as the class action waivers that are noted in the terms and conditions of Disney's service agreement, which can also be found when anyone signs up Disney's own streaming service, Disney+. Both WWE and ESPN are yet to respond to the lawsuit in any official capacity, though both parties will likely address the issue in the coming weeks and months.