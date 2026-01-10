AEW Collision Result 1/10 - Mark Briscoe Defends The TNT Title, Komander Vs. El Clon

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on January 10, 2025, coming to you from their residency at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Last Saturday, Hechicero defeated Komander to earn a shot at the TNT Championship. He'll challenge Mark Briscoe tonight. El Clon made his in-ring debut last week, cost Komander an opportunity at the TNT Championship, and attacked him following his match with fellow Don Callis Family member, Hechicero. Komander looks to get even tonight against Clon.

Before the Babes of Wrath and Kris Statlander step in a ring with the Triangle of Madness on "Dynamite", they'll face Maya World, HYAN, and Vertvixen. In singles action, Mina Shirakawa will take on a returning Lady Frost.

On social media, Tony Khan announced that JetSpeed will team with Anthony Bowens against The Demand. SkyFlight will take on Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia). Jon Moxley will be on commentary.