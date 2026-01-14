WWE NXT Results 1/13 - Joe Hendry Faces Dion Lennox In A No DQ Match, We Hear From Izzi Dame & Ava
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 13, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Oba Femi may have retained the NXT Championship against reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater in the main event of last Tuesday's "NXT" New Year's Evil special, but just moments later, Robert Slater burst into "NXT" General Manager Ava's office to inform her that Femi had left the NXT Championship laying in the ring while she addressed a number of future "NXT" stars. After the title was confirmed to be vacant on the "NXT" X account and Femi being teased for a main roster call up in brief video packages that have aired on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown", Ava will be addressing what will come next for the NXT Championship.
After becoming the new Women's North American Champion at New Year's Evil, Izzi Dame of The Culling will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share. While former titleholder Thea Hail was initially set to defend the Women's North American Championship against Blake Monroe last Tuesday, Monroe blindsided Hail with an attack in the opening moments of the show. With Hail being insistent on still defending her title in an open challenge, Dame answered the call to beat her former stablemate Tatum Paxley (who she had lost to earlier that same night) to it and ultimately become the new champion.
Joe Hendry will be competing in his first singles match since emerging victorious against The Miz on the December 26 episode of "SmackDown" in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight as he collides with DarkState's Dion Lennox in a No Disqualification Match. Tensions between the two men date back to the December 2 episode of "NXT", during which Hendry, the aforementioned Slater, Myles Borne, and Je'Von Evans scored a win against Lennox and his stablemates Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
Jasper Troy will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning El Grande Americano on the November 11 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Tavion Heights. Not only did Heights defeat WWE EVOLVE star Eli Knight and Lexis King in the first round and finals of a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the December 23 and 30 episodes of "NXT" respectively, but the two men also came face-to-face last Tuesday during a verbal confrontation that also involved the likes of North American Champion Josh Briggs, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Shiloh Hill.
Additionally, rivals Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice look to settle their issues for good tonight when they go head-to-head with one another following a series of tense verbal and physical altercations over the course of the last several weeks.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down with the Women's North American Championship last Tuesday.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Ava stands in the ring
Ava Addresses The NXT Championship Picture
Ava says while many people would see the NXT Championship being vacated by Oba Femi as a challenge, she sees it as an opportunity. She says whether the men have been surrounding the ring have been grinding for a while or are new faces, there's no better moment than right now.
Ricky Saints' music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. He thanks the fans for coming out tonight and gloats about running the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 (Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans) out of "NXT". He says like the WWE introduction says, he's the then, now, and forever before he says he sees talented men standing around the ring. He says they're the future and he's the present, then says he'll let Ava do the honors and hand over the NXT Championship to him.
Ava informs Saints she's not handing him the NXT Championship, and says while Saints deserves an opportunity, so do the men standing around the ring. She says there will be a Six Man Ladder Match on February 3 to determine who the new NXT Champion will be, with qualifiers starting next week.
Ava hangs the NXT Championship belt around an apparatus from the ceiling. Joe Hendry slides in the ring, with several others following him and a brawl breaking out at ringside. Keanu Carver makes his way out and dumps one of the men into the crowd as everyone else continues fighting. He powerbombs Ricky Smokes through the announce desk, then gets Jackson Drake over his head and dumps him on top of several men on the outside. Carver is left standing tall above everyone else in the ring as a stunned Saints watches him from the entrance ramp.
