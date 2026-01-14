WWE NXT Results 1/13 - Joe Hendry Faces Dion Lennox In A No DQ Match, We Hear From Izzi Dame & Ava

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 13, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi may have retained the NXT Championship against reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater in the main event of last Tuesday's "NXT" New Year's Evil special, but just moments later, Robert Slater burst into "NXT" General Manager Ava's office to inform her that Femi had left the NXT Championship laying in the ring while she addressed a number of future "NXT" stars. After the title was confirmed to be vacant on the "NXT" X account and Femi being teased for a main roster call up in brief video packages that have aired on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown", Ava will be addressing what will come next for the NXT Championship.

After becoming the new Women's North American Champion at New Year's Evil, Izzi Dame of The Culling will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share. While former titleholder Thea Hail was initially set to defend the Women's North American Championship against Blake Monroe last Tuesday, Monroe blindsided Hail with an attack in the opening moments of the show. With Hail being insistent on still defending her title in an open challenge, Dame answered the call to beat her former stablemate Tatum Paxley (who she had lost to earlier that same night) to it and ultimately become the new champion.

Joe Hendry will be competing in his first singles match since emerging victorious against The Miz on the December 26 episode of "SmackDown" in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight as he collides with DarkState's Dion Lennox in a No Disqualification Match. Tensions between the two men date back to the December 2 episode of "NXT", during which Hendry, the aforementioned Slater, Myles Borne, and Je'Von Evans scored a win against Lennox and his stablemates Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.

Jasper Troy will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning El Grande Americano on the November 11 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Tavion Heights. Not only did Heights defeat WWE EVOLVE star Eli Knight and Lexis King in the first round and finals of a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the December 23 and 30 episodes of "NXT" respectively, but the two men also came face-to-face last Tuesday during a verbal confrontation that also involved the likes of North American Champion Josh Briggs, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Shiloh Hill.

Additionally, rivals Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice look to settle their issues for good tonight when they go head-to-head with one another following a series of tense verbal and physical altercations over the course of the last several weeks.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down with the Women's North American Championship last Tuesday.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Ava stands in the ring