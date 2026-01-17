Michelle McCool Reveals Long-Lasting Impact Of The Undertaker's WWE Retirement Match
Early on in his retirement match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker and his 'Phenomenal' opponent got into a fight around a hearse. One spot in particular had 'Taker swung at Styles in front of the passenger door window, shattering the glass and cutting himself. But, according to the veteran during an episode of his "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" podcast, things didn't go as seen on the segment.
"It was very real," The Undertaker admitted. "We're probably less than 10 minutes...into it, and then we had to shut down – we have to shut down for an hour, as they're picking glass outta my arm."
However, according to Michelle McCool, 'Taker's issue with the glass didn't end here. "A year goes by, like literally a year. We're home and he's like: 'Babe? I think somethings like, I don't know, there's something poking out my arm and it doesn't look right,'" McCool claimed, noting how many operations the veteran underwent over the years and how she's had to pull staples out of him before. She then recalled how, at WrestleMania 37, she asked a doctor to finally look at him after he continued to fiddle with his arm and complain about something moving inside of it. "He still had glass in his arm! A year later, doc had to cut out more glass from his arm."
'It was a nice little triangular shard of glass that little reminder of the year prior'
A clip then went up, showing a doctor operating on The Undertaker's arm as well as a picture of the veteran holding the tiny glass splinter with a pair of tweezers.
"It was a nice little triangular shard of glass that little reminder of the year prior," 'Taker jokingly added before AJ Styles clarified that the glass spot wasn't his idea in the first place. "I had a metal bar in my hand, and I think I was a little amped up when I swung," the veteran noted after Styles' apology, adding that he's glad that Michelle McCool wasn't there the day they filmed the Boneyard match. "It would've been a thunder shot."
Styles then pointed out that 'Taker wasn't amped up because of the adrenaline, but amped up because he wanted to do it in one take. "Man! You punched through it and then some! Like, it was gonna break the first time," he expressed. Styles interestingly noted that it was safety glass. However, according to the 'Deadman,' this wasn't the case at all.
"That wasn't safety glass!" he exclaimed. "This was the actual glass they put in the hearse when they built it."
