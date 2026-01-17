Michelle McCool Reveals Long-Lasting Impact Of The Undertaker's WWE Retirement Match

Early on in his retirement match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker and his 'Phenomenal' opponent got into a fight around a hearse. One spot in particular had 'Taker swung at Styles in front of the passenger door window, shattering the glass and cutting himself. But, according to the veteran during an episode of his "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" podcast, things didn't go as seen on the segment.

"It was very real," The Undertaker admitted. "We're probably less than 10 minutes...into it, and then we had to shut down – we have to shut down for an hour, as they're picking glass outta my arm."

However, according to Michelle McCool, 'Taker's issue with the glass didn't end here. "A year goes by, like literally a year. We're home and he's like: 'Babe? I think somethings like, I don't know, there's something poking out my arm and it doesn't look right,'" McCool claimed, noting how many operations the veteran underwent over the years and how she's had to pull staples out of him before. She then recalled how, at WrestleMania 37, she asked a doctor to finally look at him after he continued to fiddle with his arm and complain about something moving inside of it. "He still had glass in his arm! A year later, doc had to cut out more glass from his arm."