David Otunga Made A Hard Choice Between WWE And Family
The first season of the reality show "WWE NXT" featured several wrestlers that would go on to make a name for themselves in the industry, like Wade Barrett and Bryan Danielson. Just about everyone on the show had potential, especially those who debuted as "The Nexus." David Otunga was among that group, but ultimately stepped away from pro wrestling after lackluster booking on the main roster and a serious ultimatum from his then-fiancée, Jennifer Hudson.
"Losing to Ryback in a squash match on 'Raw' when I had the number-one movie in America at the time. ... I'm in this movie with Halle Berry – I'm starring in this; my name is super high – my Q score has never been higher!" he recalled during a video on his YouTube channel, adding that he and Hudson were both living very busy lives and she had just gone through a family tragedy, which led to a tense moment when he returned home. "In speaking with her, she indicated to me – basically – I was given an ultimatum that if I left for work that Friday, that I wouldn't have a family to come home to."
"I made the only decision I could make, you know? I chose my family," Otunga claimed. "In hindsight, you know, given everything that happened, it might've worked out better differently if I had made another choice, but who I am? As a person? Even if I was back in that situation at that time, I'm going to choose my family." Otunga added that he then made the call to WWE's talent relations department, requesting time off. According to the former wrestler, Paul "Triple H" Levesque approved his request.
David Otunga was forced to slip WrestleMania the year it fell on his birthday
Even at the time, despite knowing he made the right decision, David Otunga still felt the weight of stepping away from WWE, especially just ahead of WrestleMania, which took place on his birthday in 2013. "It was hard for me," he admitted. "It was my birthday. That would've been great to be at WrestleMania. They didn't have creative for me. Vince knew it was my birthday, because – by the way, this is something I never told, but to this day, Vince McMahon text messages me on my birthday, and has since then."
Otunga claimed that things were finally starting to heal at home and his family threw him a birthday party themed around his movie, "The Call," but beneath the surface he felt unsettled. "It was bittersweet. It was kind of painful, if I'm being honest," he recalled. "I wanted to be at WrestleMania; that was my dream, but at the same I was there with my family." Otunga admitted that he knew he was making the right choice, but felt that he was forced to choose between his dream and his family, which he'd never have made his ex-fiancée do.
Unfortunately for Otunga, WWE eventually became frustrated with him. "During this time, when I had been home with my family, I had to do a lot of reflection," he explained. "I was having to sacrifice a lot of time away from my family, and that was kind of the crux of what was going on at the time." Otunga then added that he grew to question whether his dream was worth it anymore, especially because of the way he was booked.
'WWE did not want me to leave'
David Otunga never fully returned to his role as a regular competitor, as he took major steps back from wrestling in order to focus on his family. Not long after, he received an email from WWE, leading to a sit-down meeting with company officials. "WWE did not want me to leave – [a WWE employee] said this came straight from Vince, that they saw value in me and would like to figure out how to work with me," he claimed, explaining that this was how he shifted into a promotional role and wasn't granted his release from WWE.
However, he was very clear about what he wanted to continue doing if he remained a competitor in WWE, telling them that he wouldn't stay on if they kept using him as an enhancement wrestler. "I'm no longer going to sacrifice my family to be a jobber here," he recalled. "People have never heard this because a lot of people assume I was fired or I was told or encouraged to not work in the ring anymore." Otunga expressed that he felt his brand was being tarnished by his booking, and considering that he wanted to actually make an impact in wrestling, it wasn't worth the damage he was doing to his family.
A WWE-higher up allegedly tried to sabotage his 'Muscle & Fitness' photoshoot
After all the aforementioned drama, David Otunga had a serious conversation with himself and concluded that WWE wasn't his dream anymore, especially with all the time away from his family. He added that he's always been a bodybuilding fan and was even approached by "Muscle and Fitness" to be a cover star. "Growing up, my mom used to take me grocery store by her house, it was called Eagle, and while she was checking out, the magazine aisle was right there."
At a young age, Otunga claimed he modelled himself after guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger, making this offer a real dream-come-true. However, someone at WWE allegedly didn't want him to pose for the magazine. "I was heated. ... I sent an email to WWE PR and, the long and the short of it was, it eventually got back to Vince," he recalled, claiming that Vince McMahon went over their heads and made sure Otunga still kept the gig.
By WWE WrestleMania 30, his family situation improved a lot, and he got the call to appear at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that year. "Going up to Hunter backstage and was thanking him for everything, and I remember he told me; he's like: 'We appreciate everything you've been for us,' you know 'For now,' he's like: 'Look, whenever you're ready to come back to the main roster,' he's like: 'You know, we'll plug you right in.'" Unfortunately for Otunga, his efforts to maintain his family didn't work out in the end, as he and Jennifer Hudson split in 2017.
