David Otunga Made A Hard Choice Between WWE And Family

The first season of the reality show "WWE NXT" featured several wrestlers that would go on to make a name for themselves in the industry, like Wade Barrett and Bryan Danielson. Just about everyone on the show had potential, especially those who debuted as "The Nexus." David Otunga was among that group, but ultimately stepped away from pro wrestling after lackluster booking on the main roster and a serious ultimatum from his then-fiancée, Jennifer Hudson.

"Losing to Ryback in a squash match on 'Raw' when I had the number-one movie in America at the time. ... I'm in this movie with Halle Berry – I'm starring in this; my name is super high – my Q score has never been higher!" he recalled during a video on his YouTube channel, adding that he and Hudson were both living very busy lives and she had just gone through a family tragedy, which led to a tense moment when he returned home. "In speaking with her, she indicated to me – basically – I was given an ultimatum that if I left for work that Friday, that I wouldn't have a family to come home to."

"I made the only decision I could make, you know? I chose my family," Otunga claimed. "In hindsight, you know, given everything that happened, it might've worked out better differently if I had made another choice, but who I am? As a person? Even if I was back in that situation at that time, I'm going to choose my family." Otunga added that he then made the call to WWE's talent relations department, requesting time off. According to the former wrestler, Paul "Triple H" Levesque approved his request.