WWE Hall Of Famer Really Enjoyed Hanging Out With Shane McMahon

Sometimes colleagues see each other daily for years before going separate ways and losing touch. The wrestling business is no different in that regard but all it takes, sometimes, is simple outreach from one direction to the other to reconnect. Such was the case recently for D-Von Dudley, who received a surprise call from Shane McMahon to wish him a happy birthday after several years of minimal communication. Appearing on "Devon & The Duke," Dudley said that the well-wishings from McMahon sparked plenty of memories and he had many nice things to say about "Shane-O-Mac."

"Shane has always been a great guy," said Dudley, whose recollections of other "Attitude Era" cohorts don't seem to be as fond. "I know that I don't really mention the relationship that Bubba and I and Shane had [when] we first got to WWE [but] it really was cool." Already an active competitor upon the arrival of The Dudley Boyz in 1999, McMahon would remind the Dudleys, both in the ring and outside, of a relative of his quickly, sharing a trademark trait. "Very competitive," D-Von said of Shane. "[In] every sense of the word, kind of like his dad. We would always try to outdo each other, whether it was going at each other verbally [or] making fun of each other, [back and forth] the joke is on you, the joke is on him or what have you but it was cool in that aspect, you know?"

The McMahon father and son duo would defeat The Dudley Boyz on an episode of "WWE Raw" in a Tables Match in 2000, and McMahon would team with Kurt Angle and Triple H against The Dudleys and The Rock a few months later. Three years later, Shane would align with Bubba and D-Von to defeat Chris Jericho, Christian, and La Resistance on "Raw," but matches aside, their time spent clearly meant a lot to Dudley, who was touched by the recent outreach. "I really enjoyed being with Shane," he said, "and for him to have called me on my birthday after how many years, it was really cool."

