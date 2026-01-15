AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Results 1/14 - AEW World Title On The Line, Four-Way #1 Contenders Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Maximum Carnage on January 14, 2026, coming to you live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona!

MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Samoa Joe in a Four-Way Match at AEW Worlds End on December 27 as he defends against reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido. Not only did Bandido defeat Ricochet of The Demand in the finals of the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring at the "Dynamite" on 34th Street television special on December 24, but the two men came face-to-face with one another last Wednesday in a heated verbal confrontation.

Speaking of The Demand, two other members of the stable will be in action as Gates of Agony's Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun collide with JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle and Mark Davis, and Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Doyle made his AEW debut last Wednesday when he and Davis took out Knight and Speedball backstage and The Young Bucks and their ally Jack Perry later that same night after the trio had scored a win against The Demand.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will be joining forces with AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions and Babes of Wrath tag team partners Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron to take on Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart of Triangle of Madness in trios competition. Statlander and Nightingale reunited two weeks ago at the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash special after Nightingale had dethroned Mercedes Mone as TBS Champion, with Statlander joining Nightingale and Cameron once again last Wednesday during a TBS Championship celebration that was (unsuccessfully) crashed by a mourning Mone.

PAC of The Death Riders looks to settle his issues with Darby Allin for good tonight when the two men go head-to-head with one another. Although PAC currently holds a win against Allin in singles competition from AEW Full Gear on November 22, Allin left PAC laid out backstage last Wednesday by sending him into a garage door following a verbal altercation with one another.

Additionally, Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on tonight's show after putting MJF on notice and warning him he was coming for the AEW World Championship during the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash special.