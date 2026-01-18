JBL Says Fellow WWE HOFer Is A 'Student Of History'

Back at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997, the world of professional wrestling was introduced to the character Kane. As The Undertaker's long-lost brother, Kane became a legitimate threat to the 'Deadman,' but slowly became more human over time. However, according to John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, not only is Glenn Jacobs underrated as a wrestler, but many underestimate just how intelligent he is.

"He deserves to be number two, in my opinion," JBL said when asked why Jacobs falls on number two of his 'Underrated List of Great Big Men' during an appearance on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast. "I heard Undertaker do a podcast that said: 'What would you build a Territory on?' And he said: 'I'd build it on Glenn Jacobs,' and I agree with that! I think Glenn is that freaking good. Glenn is a guy you want in the locker room, but Glenn is a guy you want performing on a card...Glenn's a very smart guy. He's very much a student of history."

JBL went on to praise the former WWE Champion's in-ring acuity.

"He's a very smart guy. Glenn's incredibly talented! Glenn can do anything!" JBL noted, adding that over the years, Jacobs has been very versatile about the types of characters he can play, citing his work with Bryan Danielson, his Hardcore matches, and his natural wrestling ability. "Glenn carried a lot of matches for a ten-to-fifteen-year period, on top in WWE that was just remarkable! I don't know anybody else that could have that run."

