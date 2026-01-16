AEW's Darby Allin: 'I'm Not A Fan Of Doing 100 Big Moves A Match'

AEW's Darby Allin is one of the most death defying professional wrestlers in the world today, having never shied away from putting his body on the line to entertain fans. However, Allin's unique style often requires him to jump off ladders, conduct dangerous stunts, or deliver his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope, all of which he loves to perform, but not overuse in a singular match.

Speaking with "Orlando Sentinel," Allin voiced that he's a fan of matches that don't rely on an overabundance of moves to impress and prefers to focus on telling a story by using his emotions, even if it means the match progresses at a slower pace.

"I like to watch wrestling matches that really stand out without a lot of moves, because I'm not a fan of doing 100 big moves a match," Allin explained. "It's fun to see the emotion and how they carry themselves through a match without relying on big moves or big [false finishes]. I just watch how they paced things back then. I'd rather sell and do my thing and have emotions."

Allin also commented on his dedication to taking risks and wrestling on a consistent basis, stating that he never wants to get satisfied with his position in AEW because of how much the industry has positively affected his life.

"I never want to get complacent," Allin stated. "It's my biggest fear. I watch these guys get somewhere and then start going through the motions. When people in the locker room treat it like spring break, it [ticks] me off. ... I have to give everything to wrestling because wrestling changed my life, so I'm going to treat it with the respect it deserves."